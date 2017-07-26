Bernice Burgos Addresses T.I. ‘Relationship,’ Plastic Surgery & More on The Breakfast Club… (FULL VIDEO)

Bernice Burgos, the alleged ‘side chick’ in T.I. and Tiny’s marriage, hit The Breakfast Club this morning to discuss all the drama.

As you know, Tiny discussed Burgos during a recent appearance on The Wendy Show, stating that Bernice stepped out of line and clearly didn’t know her place (click HERE if you missed that).

Well now, Burgos is playing her position and in her latest interview, claims she and Tip were never a ‘thing’ and that their interactions was only for “business”.

Video below…

In the video clip above, Bernice apologizes about the entire social media fiasco between her and Tiny stating “I’m very disappointed in what I did.”

She continues…

Social media sometimes will put you in a place that you have to fight with people you don’t even know.

On her ‘relationship’ with T.I. and being called a ‘homewrecker’, Burgos states,

It was only for business… I got introduced for a movie.

Check out the full interview below…