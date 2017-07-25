Meet 18-year-old Odulia Sanchez.

Sanchez posed for the mugshot above after she literally KILLED her little sister while driving recklessly and live streaming on Instagram.

The teen driver lost control of her vehicle while she mugged for the camera and when she lost control of the car, continued to film as her sister lay dying.

Details + the disturbing video below…

Authorities say Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was driving the car Friday and live streaming at the same time when it veered onto the shoulder of a road about 75 miles northwest of Fresno California.

Sanchez overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn into a field, ejecting her little sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, 14, who was seated in the passenger side.

Jacqueline Sanchez, died in the crash and another girl, also 14, who was in the backseat at the time, survived with a leg injury.

Video of the accident soon went viral as Obdulia Sanchez continued recording over her little sister’s dying body.

[WARNING! The video contains graphic content.]

“This is the last thing I wanted to happen, OK? … Rest in peace, sweetie,” the teen says. “If you don’t survive, I’m so (expletive) sorry.”

In the video above, the driver is seen leaning over the body of the girl, trying to shake her awake and saying she was sorry. Obdulia Sanchez told viewers watching that she expected to spend the rest of her life in prison but doesn’t care.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was wearing a seatbelt but not the two girls.

Obdulia Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and vehicular manslaughter and remained in jail with bail set at $300,000.

This could be a PSA for driving and live streaming but hopefully most of you reading this already know better.

Sadly, this entire scenario is an indication of how ‘social media’ is causing a disturbing disconnect in teens. It’s like they think they’re living inside a made for tv movie and can’t separate fact from fiction.

Meanwhile, we’re forced to deal with the aftermath such as ‘accidents’ like this.

What are your thoughts about this ‘live streaming’ death crash?