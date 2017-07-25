Condolences to Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on the loss of her grandmother.

Moore’s beloved grandma reportedly suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, and “lost her battle” to the deadly illness just this past Monday. Kenya recently shared an emotional social media post stating in part:

My grandmother who raised me from 3 days old passed away. She has helped mold me into the woman I am. She truly was my best friend.

While the reality star admits her grandma barely recognized her in her final days, Kenya says that when her grandmother met her husband, “she lit up with so much joy that my heart became overwhelmed.”

Read Kenya’s heartfelt ode to her grandmother below…

Kenya pays homage to her loving grandmother in an Instagram post, stating:

Today I lost the only woman in the world who has ever loved me unconditionally. My grandmother who raised me from 3 days old passed away. Thank you Jehovah for sending me your Angel who taught me everything I know about love, compassion, strength, kindness, selflessness, forgiveness, family, education, brains over beauty, inner beauty, strength, respect for your elders, being true to myself….she has helped mold me into the woman I am.

She truly was my best friend. She finally lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease but her heart and spirit never failed her. Thank you Jehovah for allowing my last moment with her last month to be the last and for her to have met my loving husband. I truly believe she waited until she knew that I finally found someone to love and cherish me the way she did. She could not rest until she knew I would be taken care of by someone who deserved me. She didn’t recognize me at first but when I introduced them but she lit up with so much joy that my heart became overwhelmed. She approved and it was the happiest day of my life. Thank you momma for being the best woman I have ever met in my life. Thank you for approving of me and thank you for letting the world know how proud you are of me. I thank you for my life. I owe the world to you.

I know you will never leave my side in life or after. I am eternally grateful to you. Thank you for loving me. #unconditionallove #God #gonebutneverforgotten #family #myangel

What a beautiful tribute. My condolences to Kenya and her family on the loss of their loved one.

