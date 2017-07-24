What’s Beef? Kenya Moore vs. Kim Zolciak-Biermann (and Brielle)…

Another day, another ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ battle begins.

Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak-Biermann didn’t waste any time bumping heads during Nene Leakes’ ‘all-white’ party this past weekend.

[READ: #RHOA Nene Leakes Hosts ‘Gurls & Gays’ Night to Remember (PHOTOS)]

As you know, Kim recently announced her part-time return to the popular reality show (click HERE if you missed that) and her first day back was already filled with drama! It’s clearly going to be Kenya Moore vs. the KKK (Kim and Kroy Klan) during season 10.

Y’all know I don’t feature Kenya (at all!) but if I’m forced to choose sides she and Kim, I’ll pick Kenya (yeah I said it!).

Details below…

Kim arrived to Nene’s all-white (girls & gays) party this past weekend with Sheree by her side but apparently she called for backup because I spotted Kim’s husband, unemployed footballer Kroy Biermann, and her ‘mini-me’ Brielle arrive about an hour later.

The party went on without a hitch with a few select gatherings going on in each corner.

I spotted Marlo and Nene “making amends” early on then later Kenya and Kim got into a verbal altercation that ended with Kim throwing her wine glass.

For the record, Nene’s invite clearly stated “no kids” so I’m assuming that meant no RHOA kids moreso than ‘kids’ of a certain age.

Brielle’s arrival sparked a few side-eyes as she was walking around casually dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, but I heard it was Kenya’s comment about Brielle that sparked the wrath of Kim.

I can’t really disclose what was said (yet) but 20 year old Brielle hit the tweets about it and angrily called Kenya a ‘dumb ugly evil b*tch”.

One follower called Brielle out and told her to mention Kenya’s Twitter handle so Kenya could see her tweet. Brielle’s response? “I don’t need to! She stalks me and my mom.”

I seriously doubt that Kenya Moore is ‘stalking’ Brielle OR Kim, but it’s clear that Kim and her ‘mini-me’ are on a mission to turn up and turn out this season.

Meanwhile, Kenya Moore responded to Brielle’s disrespectful tweet with the following response:

Everywhere you look there are haters… don’t let them dull your shine or steal your joy. #shine #happy #thatsMrsDalyToYou#whytheystaymad #obsessed #kenyamoore #rhoa

I’m certainly not a Kenya fan, but again… if I have to choose between the KKK (Kim Kroy Klan) and Kenya? Kenya wins. Period.

What are your thoughts about Brielle & Kim’s ‘beef’ with Kenya?