Trick Daddy Demands Apology From Meek Mill + Bans Him From Miami… (FULL VIDEO)

It’s been a while since rapper Trick Daddy hit the top of the charts but he hit the top of the trends on social media this past weekend when he sent an impromptu message to Meek Mill.

Apparently Meek decided to take credit for Miami’s influence on hip-hop culture, as if it didn’t exist before Dream Chasers and that didn’t sit too well with the Miami based rapper.

Trick Daddy hit the ‘gram with a live rant aimed towards Meek and advised him not to return down south anytime soon.

Details below…

In the clip above, Trick Daddy blasts Meek Mills for his comments, stating:

First of all, you need to know one motherf*cking thing… Miami n*ggas are not followers, not mini-mes and me toos. We trendsetters. We cocaine selling, machine gun rooting tooting shooting fool ass n*ggas. And don’t use my city or my n*ggas for character references. I will not accept it, n*gga!

But wait… there’s more:

We cocaine cowboys n*gga. Ever since you lost yo girl, you been tripping. Ever since you lost yo girl, you been tripping, n*gga! You better watch yo motherf*cking mouth. As a matter of fact, yo visa has expired, n*gga. Do not f*ck with me. Your visa has expired, n*gga. And you owe me and my city an apology. I’ll be waiting. B*tch ass n*gga.

In case you’re wondering what triggered Trick Daddy, it was Meek’s interview with Ebro on Hot 97, where the Philly rapper said, “When you see people in Miami on the yachts now, that comes from the influence of Meek Mill.”

Apparently Trick Daddy wasn't feeling what Meek Mill said in this interview pic.twitter.com/fqJT2g7kDs — Music is Life (@ArtOfMusic_) July 23, 2017