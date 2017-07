Socialite Amber Rose returned to Atlanta this past weekend with her latest boyfriend, 21 Savage… again.

It was just a few weeks ago that Amber & 21 Savage were spotted canoodling at Club Crucial in Atlanta (click HERE if you missed that).

This week, the couple partied it up at Medusa Lounge, where they were soon joined by Quavo and Offset from the Migos.

Check out photos below…

Amber and 21 Savage arrive in a red Ferrari

Offset and Quavo strike a pose

What are your thoughts about this selection of club shots?

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics