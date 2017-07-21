A few weeks ago, Jada Pinkett-Smith voiced her disdain over the way she was portrayed in the Tupac Shakur biopic, ‘All Eyez on Me’ (click HERE if you missed that).

Well apparently, it was the ‘nice girl’ image that Jada had an issue with because now she’s revealed that she was actually a drug dealer during that time.

Details + video below…

Jada recently did an interview with XMRadio’s ‘Sway in the Morning’ where she candidly discussed her relationship with the late great rapper, 2Pac.

In the interview below, (around the 16:46 mark) Jada reveals that she was going through a life change during the time she met the legendary rapper and was actually a drug dealer when they first crossed paths.

VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith on Sway in The Morning

One of the things that’s very interesting that I’ve never really said before is that when I first met Pac, when we first met, I was a drug dealer.

Jada continues…

Something very bad happened to me. And as I was coming out of ‘the life’, he was going more into ‘the life’. And so I’ve been having kind of an existential crisis around Pac.

For the record, the mother of two says she will go more in-depth about her drug dealing life story in a book later.

What do you think about Jada’s revelation that she was once a ‘drug dealer’?