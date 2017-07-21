The family of R. Kelly’s alleged ‘cult’ victim has decided to take their beef to a rap song.

The legendary singer was recently accused of running an abusive sex cult by a family here in Atlanta who says he’s holding their loved one against her will (click HERE if you missed that).

Tim Savage, the father of Kelly’s 21-year-old paramour continues to accuse the singer of brainwashing his daughter Joycelyn into joining his harem filled with young girls.

The father of Kelly’s ‘sex slave’ has been quite busy trying to get his point across. Not only did he hold a press conference in front of the home he alleges Kelly holds young women, but he also dropped a diss track featuring his other daughter, Jai.

Video below…



VIDEO: R. Kelly Diss Track (Jai Savage) 2017

On a related note, Joycelyn has gone on record to claim that it was actually her father who sent her to live with the Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter and she wants her dad to stop embarrassing her.



VIDEO: Joycelyn Savage sends message to her father

I would like to direct this message to my family, but especially my dad. Dad, you know everything that’s going on with the media and the internet and what you have done is a complete disaster and you need to stop. Right now, I am fed up with everything you are doing. You are embarrassing me and the entire family.

In an open message to her father sent to TMZ, Joycelyn states:

Joyceln contines:

I’m happy where I’m at and the people I am around and it’s getting out of hand, seriously. Because honestly you know the situation that had happened when I went to meet R. Kelly.

What do you think about this bizarre chain of events?

Are you bumping or dumping the Savages R. Kelly diss track?