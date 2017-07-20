Michael Vick Apologizes For Telling Colin Kaepernick to Cut His Hair… (VIDEO)

Former NFL Michael Vick has been dragged online and off this week after he suggested that free agent Colin Kaepernick cut his hair to increase his chances of being picked up by an NFL team.
After being accused of being in the ‘sunken place,’ Vick has issued an apology for his remarks.
During an interview with the Dan Patrick show, the former QB states in part, “What I said, I should have never said.”
The former QB explains his comments and offers and apology, stating:
I think at the end of the day what I said, I should have never said. I think it was taken out of context in regards to what I was trying to convey, but I only want to help Colin Kaepernick.
I’m not a general manager, I’m not the guy who makes the decisions on getting him signed, and I’m truly sorry for what I said. I think I should have used a better choice of words.
Vick continues…
Obviously we know that his afro has nothing to do with him being signed and I wasn’t trying to relay that message.