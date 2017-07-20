Kevin Hart Responds to Rumors He Cheated On Pregnant Wife, Eniko Parrish…

Comedian Kevin Hart is laughing through the rumors he cheated on his pregnant wife.

It’s been a busy week for scandals. First it was R. Kelly and his sex cult, followed by Usher and his green discharge and then there’s Kevin Hart, who’s being accused of cheating on Eniko Parrish, his wife of less than a year.

Details below…

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

The video above of Hart and a mystery woman taken on July 3rd, around 5 a.m. was leaked by Radar Online, who reports that the two were seen chatting and getting “frisky” in the footage.

At one point, Hart climbed into the passenger seat with her. A source said the pics were exactly what they looked like, explaining: “It’s obvious they were up to no good! She kept looking over her shoulder, and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by.” The two had been partying at Miami hot spot LIV during an all-star celebrity birthday bash for Hart, who turned 38 on July 6. A rep for the father-to-be denied any indiscretion went down. Friends are reportedly disgusted by Hart’s behavior, as he has been on a cross country birthday bar crawl while his wife is at home with a growing baby bump.

Radar also posted the following comments from ‘sources’…

The insider added: “With his wife at home pregnant, Kevin’s behavior is way out of line. His friends are in total shock. Eniko needs to be stress-free and feeling safe and secure. It’s disgusting that Kevin is doing this to her.” The source continued: “Even though Kevin has a history of cheating, it’s still shocking he seems more interested in chasing women than spending time with his wife. A pregnant woman needs to know she can trust her baby daddy — not see photos of him taking girls back to his Miami Beach hotel at 5 a.m.!”

Meanwhile, Hart has since responded to the cheating accusations with the following meme…

#LiveLoveLaugh …..SMDH A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

And Eniko is celebrating her 6th month of pregnancy…

What are your thoughts about Kevin Hart’s cheating allegations?

Could it all be just a big misunderstanding? Wrong place, wrong time?