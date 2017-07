Future Zahir, the son of superstars Ciara and Future is making a huge mark of his own!

The fashionable tot just landed a starring role in a brand new GAP Kids campaign and his proud mom recently shared the news online.

Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears! I'm so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids! I'm honestly speechless….Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Future Zahir also got a bit of praise from his step dad, Russell Wilson and god mother, Lala Anthony…

Congrats to the proud parents! Looks like Baby Future has a bright modeling career in front of him.