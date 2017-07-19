Producer The-Dream Expecting 8th Child… (PHOTOS)

R&B singer/songwriter The-Dream is preparing to be a father for the 8th time!

The 39 year old father of 7, whose real name is Terius Youngdell Nash, recently hit the net to share the good news with friends, family & fans as he posted a photo of his wife, LaLonne Nash’s growing baby bump.

For the record, the Dream has a total of 7 children with four women so far.

He and ex-wife singer Nivea have three, daughter Navy Talia (on May 10, 2005) and twin sons London and Christian (April 19, 2006); he has a daughter, Violet with 2nd ex-wife Christina Milian and also shares a son with Lydia Nam, who was born in 2013.

The 39-year-old hit producer/singer married Lalonne, his 3rd wife, in 2014 and they have two sons together, Lord (born in 2016) and Heir (born in the summer of 2015). Lalonne is now 35 weeks pregnant with her 3rd child.

Congrats to the happy couple!