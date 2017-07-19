Meet 32-year-old David Blackmon.

Blackmon posed for the mugshot above after he was arrested on drug charges.

This dumbo actually caused his own arrest after he called 911 to report that someone had broken into his car and made off with $50 as well as his cocaine.

According to TheGrio, 32-year-old David Blackmon identified himself as a drug dealer when he called 911, claiming that someone had broken into his car and made off with $50 as well as the cocaine.

Blackmon told the responding deputy that the cocaine had been on the center console of his parked car, though when police searched the car, they found the bag of cocaine precisely where Blackmon had said it went missing, though they did not find the money. They also found a crack rock by the cocaine as well as a crack pipe on the floorboard. Blackmon was arrested and has since been charged with possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you’re dumb enough to call the police about a crime that occurred while you’re committing crimes, you DESERVE to be locked up!

What do you think about this idiotic drug dealer?