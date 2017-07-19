If You Care: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Announces Part-Time #RHOA Return…

It’s official. Kim Zolciak-Biermann has completed negotiations to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Fans of the popular reality show are aware that Kim was booted back in 2010 after she dropped the n-word during an angry confrontation with her castmates (click HERE if you missed that).

The cigarette smoking, wine guzzling, foul mouthed token White chick is back for season 10, but fortunately she won’t be holding a peach.

Details below…

Kim announced the news yesterday that she will be joining RHOA in a ‘part-time’ capacity with the following announcement via instagram, stating:

FINALLLY! After many months of negotiations, I’m happy and excited to confirm that as of today my deal is done! I’m coming to play with the ladies over at RHOA. However, since you all have made my OWN show such a huge success, I’ve decided to continue to carry that instead of carrying a peach! See you soon bitches! 💋 #CANTWAIT#2ShowsSameNetwork#Blessed #SeeUAtLeastHalfTheSeason #MoreThenAFriendLessThanFulltime

A whole lot has changed since Kim left the show. Not only has she gotten married and had a gang of kids, but she’s also totally changed her appearance.

Let’s hope her attitude has undergone a similar transformation. Stay tuned…

What do you think of Kim Zolciak’s ‘RHOA’ return?