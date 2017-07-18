Another day, another reason mainstream media finds to use the n-word.

This time, the world’s biggest discount store was caught with the disrespectful racial slur in a product description for a weave cap.

Details below…

Social media users were appalled to find the term in the color description, which included the racial slur “nigger brown.” The photo was first spotted by Twitter user Kwani Lunis, and soon went viral…

Umm Hey @Walmart -care to explain this?You should really be more careful about what you allow on your site!?!😡😡😡 #racist #racism #TakeItDown pic.twitter.com/5ADTDpUUdq — Dani Elle (@prettynsaved1) July 17, 2017

Wal-Mart soon removed the item and replaced the “Add To Cart” button with a message stating the item was no longer available.

While we aim to provide accurate product information, it is provided by manufacturers, suppliers and others, and has not been verified by us.

The disclaimer, clearly meant to pass the buck and avoid any responsibility, was dragged by social media users as well, and Wal-Mart was blasted for not doing better quality control.

Now Wal-Mart spokeswoman Danit Marquardt has issued an apology, saying the vendor is being investigated.

We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.

What are your thoughts on Walmart’s blatant error?