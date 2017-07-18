Yesterday news spread like wild fire about R. Kelly’s secret ‘harem’ when parents of one of his concubines accused him of holding her against her will.

While the women in question are over the age of consent, the parents seem to feel that the young ladies have all been ‘brainwashed’ and are being held hostage. In order to get their story told, the parents (along with their witnesses) all met in front of Kelly’s Johns Creek home yesterday to hold a press conference for media.

In the video below, Timothy Savage, the father of ‘Jocelyn,’ the 21 year old girl currently residing with R. Kelly, speaks out about the situation and says he believes his daughter has been brainwashed and is being held against her will.

My daughter was off at college at the time, and I haven’t seen her since.

Jonjelyn Savage, the mother, states that she has evidence that R. Kelly’s home is set up like a hotel for the girls in the ‘cult’ and he has a ‘black room’ designated for sexual acts.

My daughter is severely brainwashed. She’s brainwashed to the point that she says anything that he asks her to say. She’s not the same Jocelyn that we knew. I’ve reached out to Diane Copeland and Alisha Evans which are the madams who watches over the girls, and they won’t give me any information about my daughter. We just want him to release her and let her go on with her life because he has affected too many young girls over the years.

They also bring forward a witness, Asante Mcghee, one of R. Kelly’s former house moms, to describe some things that she’s seen taking place in the residence.

I had an encounter with R. Kelly. I lived with him at another location that is not far from here. I participated and witnessed a lot of acts that I did not agree with, and the way he manipulates each and every woman that comes around.

The family states they are also working with law enforcement i.e. the FBI and Johns Creek authorities to get their daughter home safe.

Meanwhile, ‘Jocelyn’ has a message for the world as she recently told TMZ that she’s totally happy and okay… although she’s keeping her whereabouts under wraps.

Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations.

