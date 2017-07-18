In Case You Missed It: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6 Reunion (Part 2) – FULL VIDEO

The second and final of the two-part “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Season 6 reunion aired last night (July 17).

It’s officially a wrap for season 6 of LHHATL and apparently a ‘wrap’ for Joseline Hernandez’ reality show career as well!

Last week, we got a glimpse of things to come when producers threw JoJo Dancer under the bus for her bad attitude.

[FLASHBACK: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6 Reunion (Part 1) – FULL VIDEO)]

This week, it’s revealed that Joseline won’t be coming back to the show that made her ‘famous’ after she apparently quit during the reunion.

In case you missed it, watch Part 2 of LHHATL’s season 6 reunion below…

The drama continues with Joseline backstage. Things with KK and Tommie get heated following their social media fiasco. The cast discusses its Jamaican trip and what really happened with Karlie and Joc. This episode marks the final appearance of Joseline.

What did you think of PART 2 of the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion?

