Single Again! Atlanta Radio Personality Ryan Cameron And Wife Kysha Are Officially Divorced…

Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron has finally come clean about his rumored relationship problems and admits that he’s left his wife.

After news of fellow V-103 host Frank Ski’s ‘secret’ divorce and new engagement, Cameron has been forced to reveal that he and his wife of 16 years have ended their marriage as well.

Apollo, Phaedra, Kysha & Ryan during happier times.

Ryan and Kysha Cameron are officially single after 16 years of marriage. Rodney Ho over at the AJC’s Radio/TV blog exclusively broke the news, stating:

I don’t have any confirmed details why their marriage didn’t work out, but Cameron provided a short statement through his attorney Randy Kessler. “I’m so fortunate to have had a partner like Kysha, who can move through life’s changes with such grace and beauty,” Cameron wrote Friday. “We look forward to co-parenting and continuing to raise our three amazing children.”

Cameron and Kysha have two kids together: 13-year-old son Cayden and 15-year-old daughter Kai. Ryan also has a daughter from a previous relationship Ryan Megan, who is now 18.

The divorce was finalized at least two months ago, but Ryan chose to keep it quiet from the public. Coincidentally, radio host Frank Ski recently announced his engagement to Dr. Patrice Basanta-Henry after he ‘secretly’ divorced his wife of over 20 years (click HERE if you missed that).

I guess it’s divorce season for radio personalities these days. I’m just surprised they feel the need to keep it a secret from their listeners.

