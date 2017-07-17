Quick Pics: #RHOA Sheree Whitfield Hosts 70s Themed Party… (PHOTOS)

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently in production around town and the cast is in full swing with events and functions.

The ladies have been playing quite a bit of ‘dress up’ lately as just last week they all wore Cynthia Bailey costumes.

This weekend it was Sheree Whitfield’s turn, as she threw a groovy ’70s themed party at her historical landmark, Chateau Sheree.

Attendees included her ‘Housewives’ cast mates: NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and more.

Sheree (far right) poses with Porsha Williams (center) and Tierra Fuller (left)

Kandi Burruss’s didn’t put much effort in her 70’s outfit…

But Cynthia Bailey did!! She got her ‘Donna Summer’ disco gear on point!

Kenya Moore rocked ruff & tuff in her afro puffs…

Sheree’s kids (Kaleigh & Kairo) got a few friends to join in on the fun…

The gang’s all there!!

What are your thoughts on the ladies’ 70s gear?

