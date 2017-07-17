Socialite Blac Chyna stopped through Atlanta this past weekend as she played host to Medusa Lounge Saturday night (July 15, 2017).

The former stripper ‘covered up’ for the club’s ‘Designer Saturdays’ event which also drew out 2Chainz, who popped a few bottles at the packed night spot.

Photos below…

Blac Chyna and Party Promoter Lil Henny

2Chainz stopped through…

Blac Chyna collected her coins and jetted off to the next set.

What are your thoughts about this selection of ‘club shots’?

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics