Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac played host to a “EveryHue Pop up Shop” in Atlanta last night (June 13, 2017).

As previously reported, Nene Leakes graciously provided her SWAGG Boutique for the venue for Gizelle’s, which drew out ladies from far and wide who longed to find their perfect shade of makeup!

Attendees included: Nene’s SWAGG partner, Teresa Caldwell (Bow Wow’s mom), Cynthia Bailey (RHOA), Erika Liles, Erica Dixon (formerly of LHHATL), Mariah Huq (Married to Medicine) Angie Stone and more.

Photos from the event below…

Cynthia Bailey, Nene Leakes, Gizelle Bryant

Teresa Caldwell

Erica Dixon and Nene share a laugh…

Tonya Rodriguez (ex-wife of radio personality Frank Ski) and Erika Liles (wife of music industry exec Kevin Liles)

Angie Stone gets some make-up tips…

Easy Breezy Beautiful Cynthia Bailey…

Frank Ski and his new fianceè (center) pose with Gizelle Bryant (right) and Erika Liles (left)

Mariah Huq (Married to Medicine) stopped by…

Cynthia Bailey, Atlanta news anchor Karyn Greer, Nene Leakes…

Selfie moment…

Quad Webb-Lunceford…

Erica Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Nene Leakes, Angie Stone, Erika Liles

Looks like a great time!

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics