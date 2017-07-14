Earl Simmons aka “DMX” is in deep doo-doo with the Federal government!

U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim hit the tweets with the following announcement about the rapper’s tax difficulties and even referenced one of his popular songs:

The rapper has reportedly been arrested for “engaging in a multi-year scheme” to hide his income, and withholding at least $1.7 million in taxes from earnings he made between 2002 and 2005.

DMX allegedly went way out of his way to avoid paying his taxes, including setting up accounts in other’s names and paying personal expenses largely in cash.

The rapper even allegedly refused to tape the television show ‘Celebrity Couples Therapy’ until a properly issued check was reissued without taxes withheld.

According to the HollywoodReporter, DMX was arrested Thursday (July 13) and charged with tax fraud by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and a special agent from the Internal Revenue Service.

According to the indictment, DMX (born Earl Simons) is alleged to have concealed millions of dollars of income from the IRS and avoided paying some $1.7 million in taxes. A release issued along with the indictment by the U.S. Attorney’s Office claimed DMX evaded taxes by setting up accounts in others’ names and paying personal expenses largely in cash (a fairly widespread practice in hip-hop circles and far beyond). The charges specifically mentioned that for VH1’s Celebrity Couples Therapy, DMX refused to accept a payment check until it was issued without withholding any taxes. DMX, 46, was charged with 14 counts, including “one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct and impede the due administration of Internal Revenue Laws, one count of evasion of payment of income taxes, six counts of evasion of assessment of income tax liability, and six counts of failure to file a U.S. individual income tax return.” The release also claimed DMX took other steps to conceal his income from the IRS, including by filing a false affidavit in U.S. Bankruptcy Court that listed his income as “unknown” for 2011 and 2012 and as $10,000 for 2013. The federal charges claim that the rapper received hundreds of thousands of dollars of income in each of those years. The charges also allege that between 2010-15, DMX earned more than $2.3 million. It also claims he received hundreds of thousands of dollars of royalty income from his music recordings, which were deposited into the bank accounts of his managers who “disbursed it to him in cash or used it to pay his personal expenses.”

As you know, DMX has an extensive rap sheet. He’s accumulated at least 15 driving arrests, as well as arrests ranging from drug possession, DUI, theft and animal cruelty to probation violations, aggravated assault, failure to pay child support, possession of a weapon and more.

The rapper has also admitted to mental health issues in the past, including depression and bipolar disorder, as well as battles with substance abuse and stints at various rehab centers.

The moral of this story? Even drug addicts are required to pay taxes.

