Clifford T.I. Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris seem to be unbreakable at times, despite what was shown during the final season of their reality show.

[READ: Are T.I. & Tiny Reconciling? Late Night Booty Calls Could Be Clues… (VIDEO)]

While there’s been much speculation about the couple reconciling, apparently they have resigned to end their lengthy marriage… at least on paper.

Details about T.I. & Tiny’s ongoing divorce saga below…

Tiny filed for divorce from her hip-hop hubby back in December of 2016 citing irreconcilable differences, but that hasn’t stopped the pair from appearing in public wearing matching outfits.

It also hasn’t stopped the pair from supporting each other onstage, as Tip appeared in Detroit and was serenaded by his estranged wife during a recent Xscape performance.

While it seems to be ‘all good’ in the Harris household, according to TheJasmineBrand , Tip has responded to Tiny’s divorce filing with a countersuit against her, seeking his own unspecified terms in the settlement.

In the original filing, Tiny said the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation and asked for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their three kids. She also wanted the judge to determine the amount of child support, visitation and health insurance her soon-to-be ex-husband will have to pay.

Further, she demanded T.I. hand over all financial records of their money and investment accounts. The petition points out that during the marriage they acquired a number of automobiles, which she wants to be split between them. In her petition, she is seeking both temporary and permanent alimony consistent with their standard of living. She also asked for their martial debt be covered by T.I., due to his high earning ability.

No word on what changes Tip is making or if specifics of the countersuit, however it seems that his actions is solidifying the fact that the marriage is over… at least on paper.

What do you think about T.I. & Tiny’s ongoing divorce saga?