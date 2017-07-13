Michelle Obama appears flawless as she made a rare on stage appearance during the ESPY’s last night (July 12, 2017)

The former first lady was at the sports awards show to honor the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

I am here tonight to honor a remarkable woman. Through her passionate service, she made the world more welcoming and fair. Alongside heroes like Jackie Robinson … Muhammad Ali and Arthur Ashe, there’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

Mrs. Obama came out to honor Shriver, who founded the Special Olympics in 1968 and the organization now stands as the world’s largest sports organization for millions of children and adults living with intellectual disabilities in more than 100 countries.

During the presentation, there was a heartfelt video featuring children sharing their first-person stories of how their intellectual disabilities negatively affected their lives. Children spoke about “getting shoved in lockers” at school, just because they were different.

Shriver, who died in 2009, was also mother to Maria Shriver and sister of the late President John F. Kennedy. She was inspired to start the Special Olympics because her sister Rosemary was born with intellectual disabilities.