Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta paid a visit to NBC’s TODAY show recently where she dished a bit about the upcoming 10th season.

We never know how much drama there’s going to be until the season finishes taping.

Burruss spoke with TODAY hosts about her history with NeNe Leakes and admits that they’re cool at the moment. She also talks about the success of her Atlanta restaurant, Old Lady Gang and Xscape’s comeback tour.

[READ: Kandi Burruss Explains How Xscape Reunited Over Unauthorized Biopic… (VIDEO)]

Details + watch Kandi’s full TODAY show interview below…

Kandi on season 10:

I just taped with Nene the other day and of course… there’s always a little drama there. But so far, she and I are on good terms, which is unusual for she and I.

[READ: #RHOA Season 10 Cast Attends Taping for Cynthia Bailey’s 50th Birthday… (PHOTOS)]

On her decision to return after last year’s drama:

I decided that I was not going to let that get the best of me. Bravo has been great to me… as far as, I met my husband on the show… we got married with my own spin-off. There’s just so many positive things that outweighed the negatives… for me.

On RHOA being “manufactured” drama…

When it comes to OUR show, it’s not manufactured. The thing is, they put you in positions where in regular life you may have let things slide… but you’re forced to deal with it when you have to be around this person over and over again. And that’s the difference.

On Xscape reunion:

Right now there’s a full tour we’ve been trying to put together for our group. I just have to say the love and response from the people has been overwhelming. [WATCH: Xscape Performs to Packed Crowed at Essence Festival… (VIDEO)] We sold out 3 shows last week and I’m justing coming off that with my group. Also with the taping of the ‘housewives’ we are also doing a special for the reunion of Xscape on Bravo as well, so Bravo is gonna be HOT this fall… know that!

What are your thoughts about Kandi’s statements?