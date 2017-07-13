It’s Official! Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida’s Divorce Finally Finalized…

It’s official! Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Phaedra Parks is finally free of her incarcerated husband, Apollo Nida.

Parks original divorce filing contested by Nida and was thrown out by a judge when it was determined that there was some questionable legal maneuvering with the spelling of her last name.

The couple can finally move on with their lives now that they have finally come to an amicable agreement.

TMZ reports that the couple have reached a settlement in their ongoing divorce battle, stating:

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida’s long, drawn-out divorce case is finally over … they’ve reached a settlement that includes a parenting plan. You’ll recall the huge hang-ups were spousal support and how they’d split property. She was adamant they had an ironclad prenup but he wanted the judge to toss it out. The agreement is confidential so it’s unclear who got what.

As for custody of their two sons, the couple has agreed to share joint legal custody and Phaedra will have primary physical custody.

As part of the custody arrangement, Apollo gets weekly phone calls with their 2 kids.

As you know, Nida, who is serving time after pleading guilty to being a part of a $2.3 million bank fraud and identity theft scam, has been on the warpath from behind bars after he found out that Phaedra had secretly filed for divorce and sealed the documents.

It was found that Parks had intentionally misspelled her marital name in an attempt to hid them from Nida and in his filings, Nida also accused his now ex-wife of intentionally hiding assets and challenged her right to sell their marital home (click HERE if you missed that).

In late 2016, Phaedra purchased a $1.9 million mansion in the affluent Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta and is reportedly under renovations at this time.

Parks is currently still residing in the home she once shared with Apollo as she figures out what to do now that she’s no longer a peach holding cast member on the number one reality show in America.

Meanwhile, Apollo reached out from behind bars with the following statement via Instagram:

