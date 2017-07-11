This Maia Campbell situation is getting deeper and deeper!

The man who posted the original disturbing video of Maia Campbell at the gas station has had a sudden change of heart after initially saying he wasn’t sorry for what he did.

“T-Hood” aka “One Dread” hit his instagram account a few hours ago with an extended apology to Maia and all of her fans, stating that he has known her for years and often joked around with her at the gas station in his neighborhood. He also offered to help anyway he can… by even taking her to rehab himself!

VIDEO: T-Hood Apology Re: Maia Campbell

The caption for the video included the following extended apology:

I apologize. This is a person from my neighborhood that I’ve been cool with for years now. Roasting each other and playing around is nothing new, we always play around and talk shit to each other, ALWAYS! Even when she is not under the influence of anything, just regular Maia, it’s something we’ve just done for a while. I understand how it was perceived but I just want to let it be known publicly, I never meant to hurt her or her fans. I show love in anyway I can: financially, emotionally and with my time to EVERYONE in my community, the entire city can vouch for that. When I saw all the negative energy, the first thing I did was go and talk with her about it. Where did I find her?? Around the SAME AREA she always is. We also talked about the topic of LL COOL J looking for her, I won’t disclose the convo but I will say this, with ALL these media outlets and concerned people..

NOBODY took action in REAL LIFE and made a move, so I did! With word getting back to me that @llcoolj was now looking for her, I reached out to him myself, of course.. no response! But I know LL is a busy man, so I figured I’m just going to take matters into my own hands: Maia and I spent some time together, kicked it, talked about the situation and we both learned a lot, but I wont go in to too much detail. As the day was coming to an end, we discussed options for rehabilitation, even went to a center, she didnt want to check in just yet and as a grown woman, nobody can make her. We then made an agreement regarding her, myself, her health and our careers, time to push and make a real change! Everyone that wants to help, PLEASE CONTACT ME! @LLCOOLJ INCLUDED….

Again, I am sorry for anyone I hurt with the video; I know many think what I did was wrong, and I feel that way too but not because she was a star actress (which is why most of you are even interested) but because she really is a friend from around the way. In a way all this attention was a good thing, because we live in a “out of sight, out of mind” world, everyone would’ve continued to not care, if the video didn’t go “viral.” The video the man posted of her in the barbershop was completely staged and he paid her to say those things.