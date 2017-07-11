Socialite Amber Rose was spotted partying in Atlanta alongside her new boo rapper 21 Savage last night (July 10, 2017).
Photographer Michael Walker captured the cute couple as they ‘stunted on their exes‘ at Club Crucial all night long.
Find you a man who looks at you the way 21 Savage looks at Amber Rose…
Things seem to be getting pretty serious for the pair and I think the relationship may acutally solidify Amber’s cougar status as there’s a 9 year age difference between the lovebirds.
Rose, 33, recently professed her love for the popular 24 year-old Atlanta-bred rapper in a series of Instagram posts:
It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this. I've cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I've been abused, talked to like I wasn't shit, been gaslighted and Slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about. So I'm so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to "pull up" to defend my honor by any means. Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I.