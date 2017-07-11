Socialite Amber Rose was spotted partying in Atlanta alongside her new boo rapper 21 Savage last night (July 10, 2017).

Photographer Michael Walker captured the cute couple as they ‘stunted on their exes‘ at Club Crucial all night long.

Find you a man who looks at you the way 21 Savage looks at Amber Rose…

Things seem to be getting pretty serious for the pair and I think the relationship may acutally solidify Amber’s cougar status as there’s a 9 year age difference between the lovebirds.

Rose, 33, recently professed her love for the popular 24 year-old Atlanta-bred rapper in a series of Instagram posts:

When he loves spoiling you but you got ur own money so you spoil him instead 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

What are your thoughts on Amber Rose & 21 Savage?

PHOTOS: Michael Walker/UMeekImages