The Real Housewives of Potomac aired Part 1 of it’s season 2 reunion show last night (July 10, 2017).

I have to be honest with y’all, I didn’t really catch too much of this season (or last) but I’m here for the fashions and the shade that come with the reunion.

For those of you (like me) who live for the reunion, check out part 1 of RHOP’s reunion show + behind the scenes photos below…



VIDEO: RHOP Season 2 Reunion (Part 1)

The ladies revisit this season’s highs and shady lows as suspicions surrounding Karen’s move are revealed and the question of who will claim the new title of “Grande Dame of Potomac” is answered. Gizelle and Monique go head to head, while Charrisse disputes cheating allegations. Rumors continue to swirl about Robyn and Juan’s relationship, leading Robyn to call out Ashley for her meddling. And the reunion takes a shocking turn when Charrisse accuses Gizelle of having an open relationship in her first marriage.

What did you guys think about part 1 of the RHOP season 2 reunion?

