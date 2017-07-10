In The Tweets: LL Cool J Reaches Out Help To Maia Campbell…

NEWFLASH! Rapper/actor LL Cool J is finally seeking to help his former ‘In The House’ co-star, Maia Campbell.

A few days ago, a video of the child star asking a man for crack cocaine at an Atlanta area gas station went viral (click HERE if you missed that).

[READ: I Ain’t Sorry! Man Who Leaked Maia Campbell Video Speaks Out After Backlash… (VIDEO)]

Well apparently some good DID come out of that disturbing video being released, as Maia’s plight has finally caught the attention of the entertainment community.

Details below…

LL Cool J hit the tweets with the following after several people tweeted him about the video and he was clearly disgusted by what he saw:

The hip-hop legend soon inquired about Maia’s whereabouts via instagram, asking for her contact information:

While it’s unclear if LL finally made contact, his last post is certainly a positive sign:

A post shared by LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

If that video had never surfaced, no one would have known she was in the condition she’s in. So I guess ‘dread head’ did somewhat of a good deed.

Hopefully someone will finally assist Maia in obtaining the help she needs.