Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta posted a brand new photo of her ‘husband,’ Marc Daly via Instagram as they chillaxed in NYC recently with the hashtag #BaeDay.

While there is still some doubt about the validity of the union, the former beauty queen seems content with letting people speculate but has turned off the comments section on any posts that Marc featured.

Meanwhile, Kenya and her new boo were also spotted on a commercial airline possible making their way back to Atlanta and someone snagged a video….

#PressPlay Y'all were wondering what #KenyaMoore's boo looked like up close and he fineeeeeee 😂💅🏽 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

It appears that they are wearing the same attire as the photo she posted online.

Kenya has reportedly been taking the short flight to NYC every weekend as her new ‘spouse’ still resides and owns a business there.

I’ve been told that she still refuses to mention her marriage on the show and most of her cast mates (even the ones with doubts) have decided to let Kenya’s story play out with no interference.

I even asked a housewife directly about the situation and she tickled me with her response:

What are we supposed to say? ‘You’re not married!’ when she says she is? All we can do is take her word for it.