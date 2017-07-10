Fan Mail: SHOCKER!! #RHOA Sheree Whitfield’s ‘Chateau’ is Still Vacant in 2017 (PHOTOS)

from: (email removed)

to: StraightFromTheA

date: Mon, Jul 10, 2017 at 10:34 AM

subject: Chateau Sheree Tea Sheree Whitfield is still not living in her Chateau!

For those of you who have been wondering, Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta still does not reside in Chateau Sheree… at least according to this email tip I received this morning.

[Disclaimer: Fan Mail posts are submitted by readers and are protected by federal statute 47 U.S.C. 230. StraightFromTheA.com can not confirm 100% accuracy of any story posted.]

For the record, I could have saved ol’ boy a trip but I guess his photo is worth a thousand words.

Word on the curb around town is that Sheree had been spotted making returns on all of the extravagant fixtures that were used during her fake housewarming.

[Sidebar: I bet the employees at Restoration Hardware in Buckhead hate to see her coming!]

She’s also REPORTEDLY returned several appliances back to the local home depot. Hell, cash in hand is always better than unused appliances in the garage! Especially when there are contractors still waiting to be paid…

[FLASHBACK: Contractors Demand Sheree Sell Chateau For Unpaid Debts…]

Are you surprised that Chateau Sheree is still vacant?