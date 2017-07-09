RHOA RUMOR CONTROL: Nene Leakes Squashes Reports of ‘Housewives’ Fight…

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently hit the net to put some ‘fake news’ to rest.

The popular housewife who returns to airwaves for season 10 of RHOA, disputed all of the chatter about there being a fight between her, Shamea Morton and someone named “LaMarra.”

Details below…

Nene hit the ‘gram with the following statement after a random twitter account spread a fake news story about a ‘fight’ that took place during taping of Real Housewives.

The faceless, nameless twitter blogger wrote that Nene threatened to “leave the Real Housewives of Atlanta after a major fight with other ladies’.

Leakes’ responded with the following denial:

Where does all this stuff keep coming from😳 fights, glasses thrown! If ANYBODY dream of this shit, they are catching a fucking case! I will sleep on the court house steps to bring a bitch to justice if they don’t catch what’s under the front seat of my car first☝🏾#nothappening #stoplying #bitchgonebeinhandcuffs #idontgetdownlikethat #grownwomanshit

For the record, I tried to warn y’all yesterday that the tea was stale…

Nene also shared a little tidbit about who she’s REALLY beefing with, stating…

PS: I am very clear about who the chemical imbalanced housewife is that’s looking for a moment but they are not gonna get it

Uh-oh… I guess that beef between Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams is apparently still brewing! I can’t wait to see how that pans out for season 10!!

[FREE TEA: Shamea was offered a peach this season, but her fiancè made her turn it down. She’ll still be on the show this season, but in a ‘friend’ capacity.]

On a related note, I think the same ‘fake news’ site spread that there was a new ‘housewife’ named “LaMarra” (or something like that), and that tea is false as well.

** Update: LaMarra George Wants You To Know… (She’s NOT Joining RHOA)]

What do you think about Nene’s #RHOA ‘rumor control’?