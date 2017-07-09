I keep telling y’all, you are following the wrong blawgs… especially when it comes to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

There’s a rumor going around that there’s a brand new ‘housewife’ by the name of LaMarra George who is joining the cast for season 10.

That’s more ‘fake news’ and LaMarra recently reached out to me to help squash it.

If anyone knows where this story originated, please reach out to that blogger (or bloggers) and direct them over here.

The stories about LaMarra George joining the cast is totally fabricated, but for some reason it’s spreading like wildfire.

For the record, LaMarra really wants her name out of the mix. She didn’t ask for this attention and isn’t being tested or casted for the show in any form or fashion.

Nene Leakes also recently tried to squash the fake news stories (click HERE if you missed that), but apparently people are still harassing LaMarra. So much so, that she’s made all of her social media private!

I know y’all want the tea… but dayum!! Are you that thirsty that you’ll drink from anywhere? *sigh* I swear social media is turning everyone into blood sucking monsters! LEAVE THAT WOMAN ALONE!

What are your thoughts about all the fake RHOA news popping up lately?