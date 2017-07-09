Quick Quotes: T.I. Breaks Silence After Rob Kardashian’s Social Media Meltdown…

Rapper T.I. is finally speaking out after he and Tiny were dragged into Rob Kardashian’s social media meltdown against Blac Chyna last week.

As you know, the angry Kardashian went viral after he hit Instagram with a slew of posts about his ex-fiancè and when Tip chimed in, he got called out when Rob blasted intimate details about T.I. & Tiny’s threesome with Chyna.

Well, Tip went radio silent after the drama but he’s finally shared his thoughts about the incident…

TMZ caught up with the popular entertainer at LAX yesterday (July 8, 2017) and when asked the 36-year-old stated that Rob’s decision to out he and his estranged wife’s sexual escapades was a bad move.

Don’t tell women’s business, that’s bad. It’s poor character, it’s a blow.

Tip continued…

‘If a women entrusts you, man, and confide in you, man, with secrets and stuff like that don’t never let that [out], you don’t do that, you know what I saying? And the hitmaker added: ‘Her secrets are safe.’

T.I.’s secrets probably would have been safer if he hadn’t chimed in in the first place. I’m sure he’s got more than enough relationship issues to deal with right now.

What do you think of Tip’s comments?