The Atlanta man who appeared alongside former child star Maia Campbell in that video yesterday wants you to know that he is NOT SORRY about posting it online.

After the disturbing video went viral, he caught a ton of backlash from Maia’s fans online but needless to say, he responded with a video of his own.

**Warning: Strong Language…

VIDEO: Guy Who Leaked Maia Campbell Video Responds to Backlash…

In the video above, the guy who you all saw in the original video making fun of Maia and asking her to pump his gas states:

Y’all n*ggas would not be mad if I posted a white girl. If I woulda have ran into muthf*ckkin Hillary Duff Lizzy McGuire and she was asking for crack and was s*cking dick at the gas station for money… for crack, I would have posted her too!

He continues:

Just because she was a black actress from back in the day, who we already all know from Redan. She been on the block for years… we been knew this b*tch. She been doing dumb sh*t…. been doing stupid sh*t. Went in the industry got geek up f*cked all in the streets, n*ggas sent her back to Atlanta and she got geeked up some more. This ain’t no mental disorder this b*tch is just high as f*ck.

He also posted the following caption:

Most who have followed Maia’s struggles are aware that she suffers from mental illness and self-medicates with illegal drugs. Her mother, author Bebe Moore Campbell, even wrote a book about prior to her death.

While there are some who feel that the video should have never been shown, I personally, believe that without it, no one would know her true plight. All news isn’t pretty and if we keep things ‘secret’ how would she ever get help?

Hopefully this latest incident sparked one of her friends and/or family to seek her out and provide assistance.

What do you thoughts about ol’ boy’s response to the backlash?