RHOA Cynthia Bailey Celebrates 50th Birthday With ’50 Shades of Cynthia’ Themed Party… (PHOTOS)

NEWSFLASH! Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is 50 and fabulous!

The supermodel/reality star celebrated her benchmark birthday back in February but held a themed-celebration last night for the RHOA cameras.

I was among the invited guests to the event but can only say so much about it at this time. I can confirm that Bailey’s season 10 cast mates, Nene Leakes, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton there, as well as a select group of friends and family members.

Other attendees included: Charisse Jackson-Jordan (RHOP), Toya Bush-Harris (Married 2 Medicine) Quad Webb-Lunceford (Married 2 Medicine), DJ Traci Steele, Karlie Redd (LHHATL) and many more.

Details + photos below…

’50 Shades of Cynthia’ was all about celebrating Cynthia Bailey’s 50th birthday and also paying homage to her iconic looks.



Nene Leakes



Kenya Moore



Kandi Burruss



Sheree Whitfield



Shamea Morton



Porsha Williams

A post shared by Michelle Brown aka 'ATLien' (@iamatlien) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT



Happy Birthday 50 Cynt!!