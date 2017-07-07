RHOA Cynthia Bailey Celebrates 50th Birthday With ’50 Shades of Cynthia’ Themed Party… (PHOTOS)

The supermodel/reality star celebrated her benchmark birthday back in February but held a themed-celebration last night for the RHOA cameras.
I was among the invited guests to the event but can only say so much about it at this time. I can confirm that Bailey’s season 10 cast mates, Nene Leakes, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton there, as well as a select group of friends and family members.
Other attendees included: Charisse Jackson-Jordan (RHOP), Toya Bush-Harris (Married 2 Medicine) Quad Webb-Lunceford (Married 2 Medicine), DJ Traci Steele, Karlie Redd (LHHATL) and many more.
Details + photos below…
’50 Shades of Cynthia’ was all about celebrating Cynthia Bailey’s 50th birthday and also paying homage to her iconic looks.
Nene Leakes
Kenya Moore
Kandi Burruss
Sheree Whitfield
Shamea Morton
Porsha Williams
Happy Birthday 50 Cynt!!