Blac Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom hit the net recently to respond to all of the Rob Kardashian drama.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, has been the hot topic of discussion on social media after her baby daddy accused her of cheating and posted nude images of her online.

Bloom states that what the heartbroken Kardashian did to her client could be a violation of California’s rigid “revenge p0rn” law.

The attorney also issued an official statement regarding their legal strategy…

Bloom, who is the daughter of high-powered attorney Gloria Allred, issued the following warning to Rob Kardashian in a letter dated July 7, 2017:

Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses. Chyna and I both believe this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off.

Bloom also notes that she and her client plan to file a restraining order first thing Monday morning.

Here’s the full letter which was posted to Bloom’s twitter account…

