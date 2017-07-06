Rob Kardashian Blasts T.I. About Threesomes w/Blac Chyna + Tiny Responds…

It was an epic day for social media, as Rob Kardashian hit his breaking point with Blac Chyna yesterday (July 5, 2017).

But just when we thought the flooding of the timeline was over, Rob took to Instagram to issue a clapback to rapper T.I. and called him out about paying Blac Chyna to have a threesome with him and his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Details below…

Shortly after Kardashian, 30, alleged in a series of Instagram posts that his ex-fiancée Chyna, 29, cheated on him with several men, the “Live Your Life” rapper, 36, called him out for airing his dirty laundry online, stating:

“Why bring ya business to IG tho? Look, You got worked bro…. but at least keep it to yourself,” Tip commented on one of Kardashian’s many posts. “Look, You got worked bro…. but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck. I mean a BIG DUCK, a might duck, Ronald McDonald the suck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Duck, Huey Dewy & Lewie… save the #DuckTales Just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses & more on…u got no moves bro.”

Tip’s comment didn’t sit so well with Rob, and he issued the following ‘clapback’…

Since TI wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny,” he captioned a screenshot of T.I.’s commentary. “Don’t speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him.

Meanwhile, HollywoodLife reports that Tiny is not here for the drama and a source close to the Xscape singer reveals she’s heated about her sex life being caught up in Instagram drama:

“[Tameka “Tiny” Harris] thinks Rob [Kardashian] is such a loser for bringing this up — he’s just making himself look like a fool,” a source close to Tiny, 41, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She used to have sympathy for him, but not anymore. He’s a chump for this and the timing is awful. She’s in the middle of a marriage crisis and in such a fragile place,” the insider said, referencing her impending divorce with estranged husband T.I., 36. “The last thing they need right now is a bunch of people asking them about their sex life.”

What are your thoughts about Rob dragging T.I. & Tiny into his Blac Chyna drama?