LHHATL’s Bambi Blasts Scrappy After He Releases Video Featuring Erica Dixon…

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta wouldn’t be what it is without a lil relationship drama.

This time, it’s Bambi and her ex-fiancè Lil Scrappy.

‘The Bam’ apparently feels some kinda way about the possibility that Scrappy and his baby mama, Erica Dixon, may have reunited.

After Scrappy posted a video teaser featuring his baby mama, Bambi hit the net to blast her ex about trying to get back with her while he’s been cozying up to Dixon.

Details + video below…

Scrappy released the video above last night and tagged his baby mama, Erica Dixon. Of course the effort didn’t sit too well with his ex, who promptly hit the net after rumors began to spread that Scrappy and Erica were back together.

‘The Bam’ shared several texts messages and e-mails that she says are all from the Prince of the South proving that he’s been begging her to get back with her.

Bambi deleted the messages and explains in the following post that it was ‘the lies’ she read online that prompted her to post the messages:

If Scrappy’s baby mama being in a video made Bambi mad enough to post personal messages, she’s clearly not over the relationship!