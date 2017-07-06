LHHATL’s Joseline Hernandez Drags Mona Scott Young During Live Video + Nene Leakes Offers RealityTV Advice…

Joseline Hernandez is on the warpath about Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and she’s speaking out yet again about the way creator/producer Mona Scott-Young treats the cast.

Producers showed a clip of how Joseline acts behind the scenes during the season 6 finale (click HERE if you missed that) and apparently Joseline feels it’s all a set up because she quit the show.

The Puerto Rican Princess to Instagram over the weekend to make serious accusations against Scott-Young and VH1, stating that showed the old clip because they owe her thousands of dollars and are trying to make her look bad.

Video below…

In the video above, Joseline exposes Mona Scott-Young as an evil TV executive who will do anything for ratings.

She states:

You turn your cast against each other. Your producers tell lies and tell us to fight each other. You are the cause of companies not giving young talented Hispanics and blacks opportunities because you make us look crazy. I will let it be known that you’ve covered disturbing life events. You throw the ball and then hide. Stop trying to use something I’ve done 3-4 years ago to make it seem like I’m uncontrollable. You would have never let me executive produce a Show for the series of ‘Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta’ if I was everything you said I was. Now I will see you in court.

Joseline also states that Mona owes her $150,000 and that the clip they used was way before she was a mom.

On a related note, fellow reality starlit Nene Leakes spoke about the situation during her appearance on The Ryan Cameron Morning Show and warns Joseline that speaking out in anger can do awful things to your career.

VIDEO: Nene Leakes Gives Advice to Joseline Hernandez

Nene offers the following advice:

You need a good team around you and good friends around you. They need to be talking to you and you do not need to be airing your dirty laundry out on social media. You cannot fight these networks, they are way bigger than you.

What do you think of this ongoing saga between Joseline & Mona?