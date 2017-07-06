Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is milking her ‘secret’ wedding for everything it’s worth… and that includes adding it into her contract.

Word on the curb is that Moore has been battling with production about her new story line, as she has agreed to ‘discuss’ her nuptials but doesn’t want her relationship to be featured on the show.

It’s also being speculated that Kenya is using all of this to her advantage and she could be looking to ‘renegotiate’ her contract for season 10.

TMZ reports that Kenya was given an ultimatum of “put her extremely reluctant husband on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ or get fired from the show” but I think it’s way deeper than that.

Apparently Kenya wants to be a ‘housewife’ but doesn’t want the show to chronicle her relationship with Marc Daly… unless there’s an incentive to do so.

The problem … former banker Marc doesn’t want on the show, because he has big problems with the way ‘RHOA’ portrays black men

Another factor is that Kenya has already signed her contract for the season, and it seems she’s using her new relationship as leverage.

Kenya (and her attorneys) are keeping the pressure at bay by forcing production to adhere to her contract as written or begin renegotiation for more dough!

We’re told Kenya has argued the show hired her, not her husband. There’s no mention of him in her contract. What’s more, she told producers she’s waited 46 years for a loving relationship which she now has, and doesn’t want to jeopardize it.

While it’s clear that Kenya will have to reveal SOME details of her relationship, she doesn’t want the primary focus to be on her marriage.

Whatever the case, it’s being reported that producers have given the former beauty queen an ultimatum — either get Marc on the show or she’ll be phased out.

‘Phased out’ meaning NEXT YEAR it could be a wrap… but Kenya is already signed on for season 10.

It’s also being reported that Kenya wants to get pregnant right away and is currently undergoing IVF treatments.

She’s apparently using all of this to her advantage as she’s told production and Bravo execs that stress decreases the likelihood of success and her family is her first priority.

It seems Kenya’s ‘secret’ nuptials were all about getting the most from her RHOA contract and it appears that scheme may be working.