Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is spoke on a female empowerment panel discussion during the 2017 Essence Festival yesterday (July 1, 2017).

The popular entrepreneur shared her thoughts on branding, stating:

DO NOT promote any name that you like unless you have trademarked it first. Do not hashtag it, do not say nothing about it… unless you have got all the social media accounts for that name and go through the process of trying to trademark it.

She also provided a bit of insight about the Jermaine Dupri’s unauthorized Xscape movie (click HERE if you missed that) and how the group actually reunited because of it!

VIDEO: Kandi Admits Xscape Reunited After Hearing of Unauthorized Biopic

Kandi says in the video above that after the success of BET’s ‘New Edition Movie,’ she thought it would be a good idea for an Xscape story, but says she had no idea one was already in the works!

Our friend said… ‘they’re already doing a movie about Xscape’…. and I was like ‘huh!?’ I had my agent to reach out and true enough… a network was doing it but I didn’t know who was involved yet.

[WATCH: Xscape Reunites for the 1st time in 18 years on the BET Awards Stage (FULL VIDEO)]

Kandi continues…

At the time, all of us weren’t talking… we all weren’t even speaking. But our legacy is in jeopardy at that moment because you feel like, ‘how is someone going to take my life and make a movie about me without my permission?’ I called my attorney and he was like, ‘yeah, they can do that because you’re a public figure. Anybody can make a movie about you’

In then end, Kandi says and her fellow group members made amends and decided to do their own show with Mona Scott Young, which will premiere this fall following ‘housewives’ (click HERE if you missed that).

We ended up getting on the same page because I just can’t go out like that. I just can’t.

For the record, I already assumed the ‘make-up’ session between Kandi and the Scott sisters wasn’t as cut & dry as that on-air apology from Tamika…. this ‘business’ situation is way bigger than that.

[FLASHBACK: Kandi & Xscape Make Amends on The Big Tigger Show… (VIDEO)]

Whatever the case, the ladies of Xscape are prepping for their 2nd big performance as they hit the Essence Festival Super Lounge tonight (July 2, 2017).

What are your thoughts about Kandi’s Xscape revelation?

