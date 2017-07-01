QUICK QUOTES: Phaedra Parks Talks ‘Image Control’ During #EssenceFest 2017… (PHOTOS)

Phaedra Parks poses during one of the opening events of the 2017 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans yesterday (June 30, 2016).

Parks spoke with Patrik Henry Bass about her work to change how black women are portrayed in the media and says that even though her time on the reality TV platform ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘ challenged her control over her own image, she stays motivated.

The attorney/reality star was among featured celebrities who appeared at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for Essence’s ‘women who fight’ panel, which focused on Black women in the media who have time and time again refused to take no for an answer.

“I always think that the size of your problem is indicative of the magnitude of your destiny,” Parks said.

Parks also spoke about the artists she’s represented (i.e. Bobby Brown, Mannie Fresh, Ludacris) and how seeing their struggles in the media empowered her to take control of her image.

Phaedra also told the packed audience that in order to be her best self, she had to find a balance of taking care of herself and her family.

