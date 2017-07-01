New ‘Doo Alert! Mary J. Blige Reveals New Look During #EssenceFest 2017 (PHOTOS)

Singer Mary J. Blige revealed a hot new look during an appearance at the 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans yesterday (June 30, 2017).

Mary debuted a new box braided style onstage during an empowerment panel held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, moderated by Tamron Hall.

Check out more photos from Mary J. Blige’s new ‘doo below…

Mary J. Blige arrives…

Tamron Hall and Mary J. Blige

Tamron Hall, Mary J. Blige, Monica

Kristi Henderson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Niecy Nash, Tamron Hall, Mary J. Blige, Monica and Queen Latifah pose backstage.

What do you think of Mary’s hot new look?

