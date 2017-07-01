First and foremost, there’s a rumor going around that Kenya Moore was fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta because of her ‘secret’ wedding but I’m here to tell you… that is NOT true.

Now that that’s out the way. Moore is definitely getting quite a bit of promo about the marriage that she didn’t want anyone to know about as she recently appeared on stage during the 2017 Essence Festival to share more details, stating:

It has been the most blissful time in my life. A little scary, but blissful at the same time.

Watch video of Kenya’s Essence Fest interview below…

The newly wedded ‘housewife’ appeared on the ‘Empowerment Expo’ at the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans yesterday, where she offered a few details on why she chose her quickie wedding ceremony.

In the video clip above, Moore basically states that she’s not getting any younger and quoted statistics about how women of a ‘certain age’ never get married, so she decided that it was now or never for her.

My husband is always encouraging me. He is always encouraging me. He’s my rock. He’s my protector and honestly I never thought it would happen to me. You’ve seen me go through so many things on the show and I really felt in my quiet moments ‘is it true what they’re saying’ I’m a 46 year old woman…. and I’m a Black woman and statistics show that over 44% of us never get married. And that’s a real fact. So for me I just kept the faith and kept hoping and it just happened for me in a way I never expected it to so it had to be God.

On why she chose to turn off comments on her IG posts about her ‘marriage,’ Kenya states:

For me I wanted a real chance at a real relationship that would stand the test of time. I didn’t want an ‘Instagram relationship’. I didn’t want everyone to be in the middle criticizing whether or not it’s real… ‘did I pay somebody’… you know the silly rumors they say about me at times. I just wanted for it to be flushed out. If it’s real it will survive and we don’t need to be public for us to have a relationship. I didn’t feel the need to serve the public, I just wanted to have a chance at really being in love.

What are your thoughts on Kenya’s statements?