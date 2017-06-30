A Florida woman who proudly recalled on Facebook how she went from being homeless to “making six figures,” was shot to death by a home intruder just a few hours later.

On Wednesday, (June 28) Makeva Jenkins, 33, a formally homeless mother of three who had struggled over the past few years, shared a public Facebook post about how she had finally achieved financial stability.

Hours after sharing the inspirational story, a home intruder broke into Jenkins’ home demanding cash and she was fatally shot during the crime.

Makeva Jenkins was so in awe of her blessings that she posted the following to Facebook this past Wednesday:

Unfortunately that was Jenkins’ final Facebook post.

A few hours after telling the incredible story of transformation a masked man broke into her home around 2 a.m and held Jenkins, three other adults and her three children (ages 1, 7 and 13) at gunpoint demanding money.

According to the the Palm Beach Post, Jenkins was shot following an altercation, and the suspect fled in the family’s car.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crime scene and is trying to determine a motive for the killing. News of Jenkins’ death spread quickly on her Facebook page and her family posted the following message:

Regretfully, the news reports are true. The family of Makeva Jenkins asks that their privacy be respected at this most trying time. All of your love, condolences, and well wishes are appreciated; however, please refrain from calling or texting concerning the events. Please keep the family in your prayers.

Sadly this is just one of many stories of how ‘over-sharing’ online can go wrong.

