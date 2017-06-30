Notorious B.I.G.’s Mom Blasts Kendall & Kylie Jenner for Disrespecting Son’s Legacy…

Voletta Wallace, the mother of legendary rapper Christopher Wallace (aka Notorious B.I.G.), is not happy with Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Biggie’s mom recently publicly blasted the popular socialites after they designed a t-shirt line featuring Kylie’s face superimposed over unauthorized images of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, and refering to the Jenner’s actions as “disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst”.

Voletta posted the image above from the Jenners’ new t-shirt line advising everyone that the estate of the Notorious B.I.G. “was never contacted about using the likeness of Biggie.” She also added the following scathing caption directed to Kylie and Kendall:

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner responded, stating that they didn’t actually think it through…

