Nick Gordon Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Domestic Violence/Kidnapping Charges…

Nick Gordon , the former brother/husband/beater/boyrfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, is in deep doo-doo these days.

Earlier this month, Gordon was arrested on domestic battery charges after assaulting his current girlfriend, Laura Leal, at his mother’s house in Sanford, FL (click HERE if you missed that).

Nick has officially entered a plea of ‘not guilty’…

Radar Online reports that Nick Gordon has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to domestic violence and kidnapping charges and has requested a trial by jury.

Shortly after the hearing, which took place on June 21, the star also filed court documents requesting a jury trial — clearly readying himself for an upcoming legal battle. Gordon denied the incident to police, stating his plans to press charges against his girlfriend. He was ultimately arrested, paying a $15,000 bond shortly thereafter. Upon his release, Gordon was ordered to wear a GPS monitor and explicitly warned against going near the alleged victim.

Meanwhile, the Fulton County District Attorney said Gordon’s recent legal trouble is being taken into consideration in the ongoing investigation of ex Bobbi Kristina Brown’s mysterious death in 2015. His current victim, Laura Leal, is said to be fully cooperative in the investigation.

As you know, Gordon was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s death in a court battle last year (click HERE if you missed that).

What do you think of Nick Gordon’s latest legal woes?