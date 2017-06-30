LHHATL DNA Test Reportedly Confirms Kirk Frost IS the Father of Jasmine Washington’s Son…

Anyone who follows me on social media knows that I’m not here for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s shenanigans but this one just totally caught me by surprise!

I’ve publicly doubted Kirk Frost and Rasheeda’s ‘illegitimate baby’ storyline from the very beginning because knowing what I know about these two (i.e. that other fake storyline where Kirk was denying Rasheeda’s child), it was a bit hard to believe.

But apparently it’s true!

Details below…

Word on the curb is that Kirk IS the father of baby Kannon and that the DNA test results will be announced on the reunion show next week.

In court documents, Washington requested child support in the amount of $2,500 a month (that’s the normal amount in Georgia). She listed her income as zero and her average monthly expenses as $4,059. Washington wrote an apology note to Rasheeda begging for her forgiveness. But Rasheeda, who obviously knows about the DNA test results, seems unbothered. (source)

As you know, Kirk and Rasheeda have two sons together and Kirk has an older daughter from a previous relationship.

The couple have been married for 18 years and still reside together in Atlanta, but during the season 6 finale’ episode of LHHATL, Frost gave Rasheeda divorce papers (click HERE if you missed that), stating that he wanted to keep their assets separate for the sake of the family.

What do you think about these revelations about Kirk Frost’s DNA test?